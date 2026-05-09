Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 12.43%.The firm had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million.

Get Saul Centers alerts: Sign Up

Saul Centers Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.12. 51,473 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,387. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers's dividend payout ratio is currently 222.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company's stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The company's portfolio is focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers, providing stable, long-term cash flows through leasing arrangements with national and regional retailers. In addition to ground-up development, Saul Centers actively pursues redevelopment and adaptive reuse projects to enhance value in existing assets.

Founded by the Saul family in 1945, Saul Centers has grown from a local real estate development firm into a listed REIT while maintaining its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Saul Centers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saul Centers wasn't on the list.

While Saul Centers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here