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Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Savannah Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Savannah Resources shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 5.70 and last at GBX 5.60 on heavy volume of 18,426,324 shares.
  • Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy with a GBX 11 price objective, and the MarketBeat consensus rating is a Buy with a GBX 11 consensus target.
  • The company shows strong liquidity (current ratio 5.60, quick ratio 13.42) but reported negative trailing EPS (GBX -0.18) and a P/E of -31.82, with a market cap of about £144.15M and mineral projects in Mozambique, Oman, Finland and Portugal.
  • Interested in Savannah Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.70 and last traded at GBX 5.60, with a volume of 18426324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "speculative buy" rating and set a GBX 11 price objective on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAV

Savannah Resources Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.48. The company has a market cap of £144.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported GBX (0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savannah Resources will post 3.3898305 EPS for the current year.

About Savannah Resources

(Get Free Report)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal. The company was formerly known as African Mining and Exploration plc and changed its name to Savannah Resources Plc in September 2013. Savannah Resources Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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