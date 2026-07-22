Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 993,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session's volume of 1,606,575 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Get Savara alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Savara currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Savara

Savara Stock Down 2.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in Savara by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 13,740,375 shares of the company's stock worth $82,854,000 after buying an additional 1,059,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,041,647 shares of the company's stock worth $60,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,453 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,775,375 shares of the company's stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,086,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,893,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Savara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Savara wasn't on the list.

While Savara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here