Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Down 6% - Time to Sell?

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $8.99. 63,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,037,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SVV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 1.29%.The firm had revenue of $403.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 41,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $419,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,419.04. This trade represents a 46.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,793. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savers Value Village by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,857,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 242,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,330,459 shares of the company's stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 1,403,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,245,409 shares of the company's stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 94,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 30.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 433,296 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 118.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,745,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 945,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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