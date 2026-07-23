Savers Value Village (SVV) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Savers Value Village to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $449.0040 million for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 1.29%.The business had revenue of $403.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 41,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $419,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,419.04. The trade was a 46.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $453,793. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter worth $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,623 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 2,266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,163 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company's stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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