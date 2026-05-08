Savills (LON:SVS) Receives "Buy" Rating from Shore Capital Group

Savills (LON:SVS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,210 target price on the stock. Shore Capital Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 40.21% from the company's current price.

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Savills Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of LON SVS opened at GBX 863 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 879.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 966.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Savills has a 12-month low of GBX 791.46 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,126.

Savills (LON:SVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Savills will post 76.1455526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stacey Cartwright acquired 10,000 shares of Savills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 871 per share, with a total value of £87,100. Also, insider Richard Orders purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 831 per share, with a total value of £41,550. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,026 shares of company stock worth $36,758,676. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Savills Company Profile

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world's leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

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