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Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Shares Down 6.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Scandium Canada logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell about 6.5% Wednesday, trading as low as C$0.11 and last at C$0.12, with midday volume ~656,641 shares—about a 74% decline from its average daily volume.
  • The stock trades below its 50‑day moving average (C$0.18) and near its 200‑day (C$0.16); it has a market capitalization of C$57.27 million, a negative P/E (-32.50) and a high beta (5.14), indicating volatility and no earnings.
  • Scandium Canada is a mineral exploration company focused on gold, scandium and base metals, holding 100% interests in several Quebec projects including Crater Lake, Opawica and La Roncière.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 656,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,567,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Scandium Canada Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 5.14.

About Scandium Canada

(Get Free Report)

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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