Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Shares Down 6.5% - Here's Why

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Scandium Canada Price Performance

Scandium Canada Ltd. ( CVE:SCD Get Free Report ) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 656,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,567,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company's 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 5.14.

About Scandium Canada

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

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