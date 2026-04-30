Schneider National, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Schneider National has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

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Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 1,013,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,915. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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