Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Schneider National updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.700-1.00 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Schneider National's conference call:

Capacity rationalization (DOT enforcement, fuel inflation, Roadcheck) is accelerating, management expects further carrier exits and tighter supply that should support recovering spot rates and more rational market pricing.

(DOT enforcement, fuel inflation, Roadcheck) is accelerating, management expects further carrier exits and tighter supply that should support recovering spot rates and more rational market pricing. Q1 results showed weakness — enterprise adjusted operating income fell 21% to $35M and adjusted EPS was $0.12 (vs. $0.16 prior year), with higher maintenance, fuel volatility, weather impacts, and a wider adjusted operating ratio.

showed weakness — enterprise adjusted operating income fell 21% to $35M and adjusted EPS was $0.12 (vs. $0.16 prior year), with higher maintenance, fuel volatility, weather impacts, and a wider adjusted operating ratio. Network momentum — revenue per truck per week rose ~7% YoY, spot exposure increased to low double-digits and was accretive, and management expects Network rate renewals of mid‑to‑high single digits (double digits for some transactional customers).

— revenue per truck per week rose ~7% YoY, spot exposure increased to low double-digits and was accretive, and management expects Network rate renewals of mid‑to‑high single digits (double digits for some transactional customers). Financial flexibility — net debt leverage ~0.3x, $228M cash, $22M returned to shareholders in Q1 (5% dividend raise and new repurchase authorization), and unchanged 2026 CapEx guide of $400–$450M to support fleet replacement.

— net debt leverage ~0.3x, $228M cash, $22M returned to shareholders in Q1 (5% dividend raise and new repurchase authorization), and unchanged 2026 CapEx guide of $400–$450M to support fleet replacement. Leadership transition — Mark Rourke moves to Executive Chairman in July and Jim Filter becomes President & CEO, described as an orderly succession by management.

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Schneider National Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 1,013,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,914,684.75. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schneider National by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,184 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock worth $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 817,259 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company's stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 683,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 644.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 620,714 shares of the company's stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 537,364 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Schneider National this week:

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Zacks Research upgraded Schneider National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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