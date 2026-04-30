Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Schneider National alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price target on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Schneider National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.13. 1,013,780 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Schneider National announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schneider National by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,076,184 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,115,000 after buying an additional 817,259 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 396.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 683,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 644.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 620,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 537,364 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Schneider National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Schneider National wasn't on the list.

While Schneider National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here