Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Robert W. Baird

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Schneider National from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.69.

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Schneider National Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of SNDR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $753,067.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,867,014.10. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company's stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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