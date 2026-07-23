Schneider National (SNDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.5250 billion for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Schneider National alerts: Sign Up

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SNDR opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,137.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,867,014.10. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,179 shares of the company's stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Schneider National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Schneider National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Schneider National wasn't on the list.

While Schneider National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here