Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Schroders to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 460 to GBX 590 in a research report on Thursday.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDR

Schroders Stock Performance

LON SDR remained flat at GBX 579.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 579.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 473.64. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 317.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 599.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 92.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a market cap of £9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Schroders (LON:SDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.44%. Analysts predict that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current year.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

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