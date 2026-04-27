Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.6850. Scor shares last traded at $3.6850, with a volume of 634 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Zacks Research cut Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Scor from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Scor

Scor Trading Down 3.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Scor had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scor SE will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company's main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

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