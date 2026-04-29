Scor (SCRYY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Scor to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $4.4748 billion for the quarter.

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Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Scor had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect Scor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scor Price Performance

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Scor has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Scor from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCRYY

About Scor

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company's main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

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