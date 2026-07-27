Scotia Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$199.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotia from C$194.00 to C$199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotia's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$183.29.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4%

CNR stock traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$182.09. The company had a trading volume of 676,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$168.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.20. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$126.11 and a 12 month high of C$185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.75 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Justin M. Howell purchased 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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