Scotiabank Boosts Earnings Estimates for Magna International

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG - Free Report) NYSE: MGA - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30. Scotiabank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International's current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share.

Separately, Veritas upgraded shares of Magna International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at C$92.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$56.04 and a 52-week high of C$97.04.

Magna International (TSE:MG - Get Free Report) NYSE: MGA last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.43 billion for the quarter. Magna International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Insider Activity at Magna International

In other news, insider Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 34,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.31, for a total value of C$3,165,900.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,756 shares in the company, valued at C$3,538,810.36. This represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider John Hugh Farrell sold 31,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.41, for a total value of C$2,818,471.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,472,288.20. This represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,134. Insiders own 6.18% of the company's stock.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Magna International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.28%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety and quality.

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