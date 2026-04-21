Scotiabank Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $154.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.89.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Prologis has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $145.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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