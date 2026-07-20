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Scotiabank Comments on Hecla Mining FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Hecla Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank began coverage with an FY2026 EPS estimate of $0.47 for Hecla Mining, matching the current consensus, and set a $21 price target with a Sector Perform rating.
  • Other analysts remain mixed on the stock: ratings now average to Hold, with two Buy ratings, five Holds, and one Sell, and the average price target sits at $24.12.
  • Hecla Mining’s latest quarter showed EPS of $0.24, below estimates, but revenue of $411.43 million beat expectations and rose 57.4% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hecla Mining's FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Wall Street Zen cut Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.29. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $407.63 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 17.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

See Also

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