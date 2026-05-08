Scotiabank Comments on Propel's FY2027 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Propel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel's current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Propel from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Propel currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRL

Propel Stock Down 4.1%

PRL stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Propel has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $908.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Propel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Propel's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.09%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

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