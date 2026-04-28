Scotiabank Cuts ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$45.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ADENTRA from C$49.50 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.50 to C$52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of ADEN traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. 15,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,157. The company has a market capitalization of $834.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. ADENTRA has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $41.20.

ADENTRA Company Profile

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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