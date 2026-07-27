Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Scotiabank Decreases Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Pembina Pipeline logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.34 from $2.42 and projects FY2027 EPS of $2.28. The firm maintained a “Sector Perform” rating, while analysts’ consensus rating is “Hold” with an average $64 target price.
  • Pembina’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.59 versus the $0.52 consensus and revenue of $1.11 billion versus $1.06 billion expected. However, revenue declined 7.7% year over year and EPS fell from $0.80 in the prior-year quarter.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.735 per share, or $2.94 annually, representing a 5.7% yield; its payout ratio stands at 110.94%. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL - Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline's current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline's FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 22.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PBA has been the topic of several other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $51.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Pembina Pipeline's payout ratio is currently 110.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 32,823 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company's stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pembina Pipeline Right Now?

Before you consider Pembina Pipeline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pembina Pipeline wasn't on the list.

While Pembina Pipeline currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines