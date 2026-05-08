Scotiabank Estimates Alamos Gold's FY2027 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI - Free Report) NYSE: AGI - Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$829.59 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 25.24%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$67.00 to C$78.50 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$76.20.

View Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at C$57.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.34. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$33.11 and a 1 year high of C$75.78. The stock has a market cap of C$24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamos Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamos Gold wasn't on the list.

While Alamos Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here