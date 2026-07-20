Go Pro
→ The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Scotiabank Estimates Stantec's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Stantec logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Stantec to $4.28 from $4.51, which is also below the current consensus estimate of $4.43 per share.
  • Stantec’s latest quarterly results beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.97 EPS versus the $0.95 consensus, while revenue came in slightly below estimates at $1.22 billion.
  • The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $175, though shares recently traded at $69.52 and remain well below their 52-week high.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stantec.

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN - Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Stantec's current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.92%.Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 1-year low of $66.94 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stantec by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Stantec by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 423.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Stantec (NYSE:STN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stantec Right Now?

Before you consider Stantec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stantec wasn't on the list.

While Stantec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk
The chipmaker 148 times smaller than NVIDIA supplying Musk
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines