Scotiabank Estimates Stantec's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN - Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Stantec's current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.92%.Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 1-year low of $66.94 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Stantec by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Stantec by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 423.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Further Reading

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