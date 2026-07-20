Scotiabank Expects Reduced Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Free Report) NYSE: AEM - Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.79. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines' FY2027 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$4.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

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A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "sector" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$298.00 to C$266.00 in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$295.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at C$191.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.84. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$161.45 and a 52-week high of C$348.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$231.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$264.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.54%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

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