Scotiabank Expects Reduced Earnings for Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS - Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver's current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 51.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,748,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $303,611,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $178,004,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,307,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $378,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $215,484,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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