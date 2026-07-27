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Scotiabank Forecasts Altius Minerals FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Altius Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank forecasts Altius Minerals will earn C$0.94 per share in FY2026 and C$1.36 in FY2027, well above the current full-year consensus estimate of C$0.35. The bank maintains a “Hold” rating.
  • Altius reported quarterly EPS of C$0.11 on revenue of C$22.17 million, with a 543.91% net margin and 32.43% return on equity.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with two Buy ratings and four Holds; the consensus rating is “Hold” with an average price target of C$61.75. Shares recently opened at C$58.36.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS - Free Report) - Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals' current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Altius Minerals' FY2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 543.91% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of C$22.17 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$62.50 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD set a C$60.00 target price on Altius Minerals and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$68.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$61.75.

View Our Latest Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$58.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$28.33 and a 12 month high of C$66.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.39.

Insider Activity at Altius Minerals

In related news, insider Stephanie Hussey bought 1,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.96 per share, with a total value of C$86,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,830.16. This trade represents a 10.11% increase in their position. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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