Scotiabank Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:FTT FY2026 Earnings

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT - Free Report) - Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.59. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International's current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Finning International's FY2027 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

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Finning International (TSE:FTT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. Finning International had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Finning International from C$104.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$115.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$115.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finning International

Finning International Price Performance

TSE FTT opened at C$99.31 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is C$99.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.25. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$54.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Samuel Megarrell sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.00, for a total value of C$30,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,511 shares in the company, valued at C$258,633. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.12, for a total value of C$156,845.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,699,617.92. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 7,813 shares of company stock valued at $827,102 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

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