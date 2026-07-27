Scotiabank Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:PPL FY2026 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL - Free Report) NYSE: PBA - Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. Scotiabank has a "Hold" rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.22%.The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. TD Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered Pembina Pipeline from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotia upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$67.00.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PPL opened at C$72.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35. The company has a market cap of C$42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50 day moving average is C$67.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.30. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$48.74 and a 12-month high of C$72.72.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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