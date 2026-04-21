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Scotiabank Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:TXG FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Torex Gold Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut its FY2026 earnings estimate for Torex Gold to $6.28 per share from $6.62, while the market consensus sits much lower at $3.63 per share.
  • Other analysts remain bullish on TXG—CIBC raised its target to C$100 and TD to C$96—and the stock carries an average Buy rating with an average target price of C$80.67.
  • Torex shares opened at C$65.35 with a C$6.24B market cap and a P/E of 14.43, and the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 (annualized $0.60, ~0.9% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG - Free Report) - Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$78.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG opened at C$65.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.69. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$38.80 and a twelve month high of C$85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Torex Gold Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Torex Gold Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.37%.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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