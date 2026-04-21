Scotiabank Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:TXG FY2026 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG - Free Report) - Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$78.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$80.67.

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Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG opened at C$65.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.69. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$38.80 and a twelve month high of C$85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Torex Gold Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Torex Gold Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.37%.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer.

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