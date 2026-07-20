Scotiabank Has Bullish Forecast for WPM FY2026 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' FY2027 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.09.

Get WPM alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $104.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $87.96 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $132.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 632.2% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 119,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 216,652 shares of the company's stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 96,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wheaton Precious Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wheaton Precious Metals wasn't on the list.

While Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here