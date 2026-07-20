Scotiabank Has Pessimistic Outlook of B2Gold FY2027 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Free Report) NYSE: BTG - Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for B2Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.70 to C$9.75 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

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B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.19. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.56 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.51. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 14.78%.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. B2Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Bullock sold 13,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.14, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$300,594. This trade represents a 24.14% decrease in their position. Also, insider Randall Chatwin sold 67,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total transaction of C$429,534.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$823,172.19. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,238 shares of company stock worth $1,564,825. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

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