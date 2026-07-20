Scotiabank Has Pessimistic Outlook of Canfor FY2026 Earnings

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). The consensus estimate for Canfor's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Canfor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Canfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD increased their price objective on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$16.60.

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Canfor Price Performance

Canfor stock opened at C$14.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.49. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$10.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Canfor (TSE:CFP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor Corp produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. Canfor Corp has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns, approximately, a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp.

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