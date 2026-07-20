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Scotiabank Has Pessimistic Outlook of Canfor FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Canfor logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Canfor to loss of $1.35 per share, compared with its prior forecast of a $1.34 loss. That is still well below the broader consensus estimate of $0.40 per share.
  • Other analysts were mixed on the stock: Raymond James and RBC both downgraded Canfor, while TD raised its price target and maintained a buy rating. Overall, the stock’s consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with an average target of C$16.60.
  • Canfor recently reported C($0.62) EPS on revenue of C$1.36 billion, with negative net margin and return on equity. The shares opened at C$14.17, below the 52-week high of C$16.08 but above the low of C$10.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canfor.

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). The consensus estimate for Canfor's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Canfor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Canfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD increased their price objective on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$16.60.

Get Our Latest Report on CFP

Canfor Price Performance

Canfor stock opened at C$14.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.49. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$10.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Canfor (TSE:CFP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corp is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor Corp produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. Canfor Corp has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns, approximately, a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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