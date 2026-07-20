Scotiabank Has Pessimistic Outlook of SSRM FY2027 Earnings

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM - Free Report) TSE: SSO - Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSRM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Silver Standard Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Silver Standard Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Silver Standard Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Silver Standard Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.60.

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Silver Standard Resources Price Performance

Shares of Silver Standard Resources stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Silver Standard Resources has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $418.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.79 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 70,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Inc NASDAQ: SSRM is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

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