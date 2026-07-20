Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook for TSE:WPM FY2026 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' FY2027 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$205.62.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$145.96 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$168.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$182.34. The stock has a market cap of C$66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$120.79 and a 1 year high of C$226.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 65.55%.The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, insider Vincent Chun Yip Lau bought 225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$176.85 per share, with a total value of C$39,791.25. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$188,345.25. The trade was a 26.79% increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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