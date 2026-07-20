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Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook for TSE:WPM FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Wheaton Precious Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to C$6.66 from C$6.14, signaling a more optimistic outlook for the company’s earnings. The bank also projected FY2027 EPS of C$6.41.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bullish overall, with Wheaton Precious Metals carrying an average “Buy” rating and a consensus target price of C$205.62. Other firms recently lifted price targets or upgraded the stock, including UBS moving it to “strong-buy.”
  • The company continues to show strong operating metrics, including a 21.32% return on equity and a 65.55% net margin in its latest quarterly results. Wheaton also recently paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.195 per share, equal to a 0.5% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' FY2027 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$205.62.

View Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$145.96 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$168.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$182.34. The stock has a market cap of C$66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$120.79 and a 1 year high of C$226.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 65.55%.The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, insider Vincent Chun Yip Lau bought 225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$176.85 per share, with a total value of C$39,791.25. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$188,345.25. The trade was a 26.79% increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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