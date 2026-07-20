Scotiabank Has Positive View of Alamos Gold FY2026 Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Alamos Gold's FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AGI stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.24% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 62,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 41,978 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Steadtrust LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 91,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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