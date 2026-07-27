Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Linamar Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Linamar logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Linamar to C$13.57 from C$14.01, while maintaining a “Sector Perform” rating and a C$102 price target.
  • Linamar reported quarterly EPS of C$3.28 on revenue of C$2.94 billion, with a 10.37% return on equity and a 5.90% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.14; shares recently traded at C$101.59.
  • Interested in Linamar? Here are five stocks we like better.

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR - Free Report) - Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Linamar in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.01. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar's current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share.

Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotia upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$104.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linamar

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$101.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$101.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.02. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$65.60 and a 1 year high of C$107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linamar news, insider Csaba Havasi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.47, for a total transaction of C$292,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,973,296.21. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company's stock.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company's Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Linamar Right Now?

Before you consider Linamar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linamar wasn't on the list.

While Linamar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines