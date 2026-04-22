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Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:WEF Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Western Forest Products logo with Basic Materials background
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Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF - Free Report) - Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products' current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. TD upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEF

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

WEF opened at C$14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$156.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.90. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$10.16 and a 52-week high of C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$201.90 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company's principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales. The firm purchases and harvests logs which are then manufactured into lumber products at its sawmills, or sold. Canada and the United States, represent the company's largest markets and contribute the vast majority of its total revenue.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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