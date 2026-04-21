Scotiabank Issues Positive Estimate for Orla Mining Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining's current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Orla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

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Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ORLA opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,331 shares of the company's stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 121,748 shares of the company's stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

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