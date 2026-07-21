Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price target indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.83.

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Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. 730,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,033. The firm's fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,395.82. This trade represents a 21.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $220,220. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Vornado Realty Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vornado Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34 to $42 and kept an outperform rating, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. Mizuho target raise report

Mizuho raised its price target on from $34 to $42 and kept an rating, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler also boosted its target to $42 from $28, although it maintained a neutral rating. That suggests analysts see improved valuation support for VNO, but not a clear buy signal. Piper Sandler target raise report

Piper Sandler also boosted its target to $42 from $28, although it maintained a rating. That suggests analysts see improved valuation support for VNO, but not a clear buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Vornado announced it will release second-quarter 2026 results on August 3 after market close and hold a conference call on August 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors will be looking for updates on leasing, occupancy, and financing conditions. Vornado earnings release date announcement

Vornado announced it will release second-quarter 2026 results on after market close and hold a conference call on at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors will be looking for updates on leasing, occupancy, and financing conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Alexander’s, which is closely related to Vornado, also announced its own second-quarter earnings date and noted the upcoming Vornado conference call. This mainly reinforces the near-term earnings calendar rather than changing fundamentals. Alexander's earnings release date announcement

Alexander’s, which is closely related to Vornado, also announced its own second-quarter earnings date and noted the upcoming Vornado conference call. This mainly reinforces the near-term earnings calendar rather than changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $34 but kept an underweight rating, signaling continued concern that VNO may be stretched relative to its current trading level. Barclays target raise report

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Further Reading

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