Scotiabank Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AG

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Free Report) TSE: FR - Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AG. BMO Capital Markets raised First Majestic Silver from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut First Majestic Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $30.75 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

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First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $476.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $522.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0171 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver's payout ratio is 11.67%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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