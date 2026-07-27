Scotiabank Weighs in on Emera's FY2026 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera's current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$73.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD upped their target price on Emera from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a C$72.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$75.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Emera

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$77.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.74. Emera has a 52 week low of C$63.17 and a 52 week high of C$77.80.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Emera's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Janega sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,642 shares in the company, valued at C$1,458,418.50. The trade was a 45.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emera

Emera TSX/NYSE: EMA is a leading North American provider of energy services headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with investments in regulated electric and natural gas utilities, and related businesses and assets. The Emera family of companies delivers safe, reliable energy to approximately 2.7 million customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Our team of 7,800 employees is committed to our purpose of energizing modern life and delivering a cleaner energy future for all. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its common shares are listed and trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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