Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Scotiabank Weighs in on Emera's FY2026 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Emera logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast for Emera to C$3.78 from C$3.80, while maintaining a “Sector Outperform” rating and an C$80 price target. Analysts overall have a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target of C$75.77.
  • Emera reported quarterly EPS of C$1.37 on C$2.81 billion in revenue, with a 7.90% return on equity and a 13.20% net margin.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.7325, equivalent to C$2.93 annually and a 3.8% yield; shares recently traded near their 52-week high at C$77.52.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera's current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$73.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD upped their target price on Emera from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a C$72.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$75.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Emera

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$77.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.74. Emera has a 52 week low of C$63.17 and a 52 week high of C$77.80.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Emera's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Janega sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,642 shares in the company, valued at C$1,458,418.50. The trade was a 45.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera TSX/NYSE: EMA is a leading North American provider of energy services headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with investments in regulated electric and natural gas utilities, and related businesses and assets. The Emera family of companies delivers safe, reliable energy to approximately 2.7 million customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Our team of 7,800 employees is committed to our purpose of energizing modern life and delivering a cleaner energy future for all. Emera's common and preferred shares are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its common shares are listed and trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Emera (TSE:EMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Emera Right Now?

Before you consider Emera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emera wasn't on the list.

While Emera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines