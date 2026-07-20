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Scotiabank Weighs in on IAMGOLD's FY2027 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
IAMGOLD logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate for IAMGOLD to C$2.60 from C$2.67, though that remains well above the current consensus estimate of C$1.11 per share.
  • Other analysts remain constructive on the stock, with National Bank Financial and BMO Capital Markets both raising price targets and the overall consensus rating sitting at Buy with a C$32.07 target.
  • IAMGOLD’s shares have been volatile, recently opening at C$19.78, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company also reported a strong latest quarter with C$0.93 EPS and C$1.43 billion in revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG - Free Report) NYSE: IAG - Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD's current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$32.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE:IMG opened at C$19.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.31. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG - Get Free Report) NYSE: IAG last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 29.53%.The company had revenue of C$1.43 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at IAMGOLD

In other news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$131,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 13,700 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 646,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$14,159,918.63. This trade represents a 2.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,023 shares of company stock valued at $782,657. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, including Côté Gold (Canada), Westwood (Canada) and Essakane (Burkina Faso). The Côté Gold Mine is among the largest gold mines in production in Canada, which IAMGOLD operates in a 70|30 partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd. ('SMM'). In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts, including the large-scale Nelligan Mining Complex located in Quebec, Canada.

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Earnings History and Estimates for IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

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