Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.67, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.Scotts Miracle-Gro's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Scotts Miracle-Gro's conference call:

Company completed the Hawthorne divestiture and reduced leverage to 3.71x , enabling the first tranche of a multi-year share repurchase program aimed at buying at least one-third of outstanding shares while keeping leverage in the low 3s.

, enabling the first tranche of a multi-year share repurchase program aimed at buying at least one-third of outstanding shares while keeping leverage in the low 3s. Gross margins are expanding ahead of plan—quarter GAAP margin was 41.8% with year-to-date improvement of ~200–260 bps—driven by a shift to higher‑margin branded products and targeted supply‑chain savings (targeting ~1% annual savings, ~ $35M ).

with year-to-date improvement of ~200–260 bps—driven by a shift to higher‑margin branded products and targeted supply‑chain savings (targeting ~1% annual savings, ~ ). Management rolled out "SMG 2.0," a multi-year growth plan targeting an incremental $1 billion by 2030 and >$1B EBITDA, prioritizing e‑commerce (e‑com POS +22% YTD and management cites up to $800M of e‑com opportunity), SKU rationalization, new brand leadership hires, and AI/automation investments.

by 2030 and >$1B EBITDA, prioritizing e‑commerce (e‑com POS +22% YTD and management cites up to of e‑com opportunity), SKU rationalization, new brand leadership hires, and AI/automation investments. Fiscal 2027 faces material uncertainty from commodity and geopolitical risks (Iran war); while most FY26 costs are locked, management says it may need to take price increases in FY27 to preserve margin targets, which could pressure demand or retail negotiations.

The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance after early‑season momentum (Q2 net sales +5%, YTD net sales +3%) and emphasized seasonal sell‑through remains the key driver as the business enters peak lawn & garden season.

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Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,250. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro's payout ratio is 179.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,167,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $874,331,362.40. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $49,507.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,032.80. The trade was a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 24.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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