Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.4%

SMG stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $75.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.56. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.61%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,479 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,630 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Scotts Miracle-Gro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scotts Miracle-Gro wasn't on the list.

While Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here