Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $1.4050 billion for the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.Scotts Miracle-Gro's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.94. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $72.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Scotts Miracle-Gro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at $874,331,362.40. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $49,507.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 15,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,032.80. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,087 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,847 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,389 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,693 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

Further Reading

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