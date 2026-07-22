Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $1.1726 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET.

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Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.56. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a net margin of 3.27%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $75.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $121,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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