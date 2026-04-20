SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

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SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Down 2.3%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc ( LON:SEIT Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.81 and last traded at GBX 42, with a volume of 3670280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.

The company has a market cap of £455.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.19.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

"SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. It was the first UK listed company of its kind to invest exclusively in the energy efficiency sector. Its projects are primarily located in the UK, Europe and North America and include, inter alia, a portfolio of cogeneration assets in Spain, a portfolio of commercial and industrial solar and storage projects in the United States, a regulated gas distribution network in Sweden and a district energy system providing essential and efficient utility services on one of the largest business parks in the United States. The Company aims to deliver shareholders value through its investment in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects which are driven by the opportunity to deliver lower cost, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to end users of energy. The Company is targeting an attractive total return for shareholders of 7-8 per cent.

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