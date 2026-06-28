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Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is bullish overall: Sea Limited has an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from 14 analysts, with nine Buy ratings, one Strong Buy, and four Holds. The average 1-year price target is about $155.54.
  • Insiders have been selling shares: Recent filings showed insider sales, including COO Gang Ye’s sale of 10,000 shares and a total of 1.65 million shares sold by insiders over the last 90 days. Company insiders now hold only 0.22% of the stock.
  • SEA beat revenue expectations but missed earnings: In its latest quarterly results, the company reported $7.10 billion in revenue, above estimates, but EPS of $0.67, below the consensus forecast of $0.75. Revenue rose 46.6% year over year, and the stock was trading up 2.6% in the article.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.5364.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $65,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,832. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 600,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,680,000. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,217 shares of company stock valued at $145,308,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:SE opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SEA has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SEA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SEA (NYSE:SE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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