SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 240,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,084,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $863,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $881,100.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $886,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $946,100.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $867,800.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $836,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $857,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $861,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $833,200.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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